UIL Slaps Edinburgh FB Player, Coach, High School, Athletic Department

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League issued penalties and punishments Monday in response to an Edinburg High School football player’s attack on a referee. Head Coach JJ Leija received a public reprimand and was placed on probation for the 2021-2022 school year. The Edinburg High School Athletic Department also received a public reprimand and probation for all athletic activities for two years. Emannuel Duron, a senior, was suspended from all UIL activities for the remainder of the year. He was also charged with assault and is out of jail on $10,000 bond.