UNITED WAY OF LAMAR COUNTY EXCEEDS CAMPAIGN GOAL

The United Way of Lamar County announced today that they exceeded their Campaign Goal of $500,000. As of today, the Live United Campaign has raised $604,066!

Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “we are so incredibly grateful to this wonderful community that is so generous! On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to thank all of our volunteers, our donors and the companies that run workplace payroll deduction campaigns.”

Wilson continues, “because we have more funds than anticipated, we have reinstated our Emerging Needs Grant application, open to current 2020 partner agencies only. Our mission is to invest in our community and to make an impact with our donor dollars through our work and that of our partner agencies. The United Way of Lamar County has very low overhead and does not spend any donor dollars on capital improvements or capital expenses. We want the money we raise to fund programs and services that help those who need it.”

All $500,000 of the original goal was allocated to 25 partner agencies last June. One of those agencies, CitySquare Paris, decided not to accept the $1,000 in funding, so that grant was made available to the other partner agencies. Four agencies applied for the additional $1,000 grant and ALL four received an additional $1,000 grant including:

LCHRC Meals on Wheels – to purchase coats/jackets for their clients

CASA for Kids – to purchase additional Christmas gifts for children

Salvation Army – for their hot meal feeding program

Boys & Girls Club – for an afterschool program at Aaron Parker Elementary

“We make a commitment to our donors to invest their dollars back into the community and to be good stewards of the funds entrusted to us, and that is exactly what we do,” Wilson added.