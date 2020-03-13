" /> Upcoming 4-H Program Cancellations Due To COVID-19 – EastTexasRadio.com
Upcoming 4-H Program Cancellations Due To COVID-19

10 mins ago

 

 


The A&M System will re-evaluate the pandemic and risks and will make decisions for any programming scheduled after March 20.

*   No cooking classes.  Any programs where a cooking demonstration will be held are to be canceled indefinitely until further notice- this means no cooking class at Midway Baptist Church.

*   No Shooting Sports practices through March 22.
*   No Veterinary Science classes through March 22.
*   No volunteers during the Pet Vaccine Clinic (this is usually not an issue) The vaccine clinic will still occur unless Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic decides to close or make a change, at which point we will follow their direction.
*   Posting vaccine clinic signs at local businesses (only a few members were asked to do this)- if you have not done this yet, please do not post any flyers after March 14.
*   Open or non-sanctioned livestock shows during this time period: exhibitors are to attend these at their own risk. It is not recommended by our agency or the 4-H organization.

