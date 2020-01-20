" /> Update: Candidate Filings for Texas Municipal Elections Continue Tomorrow – EastTexasRadio.com
Update: Candidate Filings for Texas Municipal Elections Continue Tomorrow

34 mins ago

 

Candidate filing for the May municipal elections will resume tomorrow, after the MLK, JR holiday and continue Tuesday through February 14.  There are 4 seats on the Paris City Council up for election this year. IN Detroit, there are three seats on the council up for election, as well as a proposal on the ballot to raise the sales tax from 7.75 to 8.25.  In Roxton – there are 3 seats on the council ballot. Four seats and the mayor are up for election in Clarksville. In Deport, there will be two council seats and the mayor up for election.  IN Cooper, there are three seats on the city council election.

