UPDATE Paris Junior College Moves All Classes Online on March 23

Beginning March 23, 2020, all spring courses at Paris Junior College will be available online for students. The Paris campus, PJC – Greenville Center, and PJC – Sulphur Springs Center will be closed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

Students should login to Blackboard and look for instructor emails in DragonMail. Student support services will be accessible by phone, email, or online.

“We will continue online until we can reopen the campuses,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin.

Following is contact information for important PJC student services. These will continue to be manned while the physical locations are closed.

Admissions / Registrar (applying for admission to PJC / transcripts): 903-782-0425 or pjcadmissions@parisjc.edu

Advising / Counseling (signing up for classes): 903-782-0426 or counseling@parisjc.edu

Financial Aid: 903-782-0429

Business Office: 903-782-0232

IT Help Desk (for assistance with MyPJC and Blackboard): 903-782-0496 or helpdesk@parisjc.edu

PJC – Greenville Center: 903-454-9333

PJC – Sulphur Springs Center: 903-885-1232