" /> UPDATE Paris Junior College Moves All Classes Online on March 23 – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

UPDATE Paris Junior College Moves All Classes Online on March 23

2 hours ago

 

Beginning March 23, 2020, all spring courses at Paris Junior College will be available online for students. The Paris campus, PJC – Greenville Center, and PJC – Sulphur Springs Center will be closed indefinitely due to COVID-19.
Students should login to Blackboard and look for instructor emails in DragonMail. Student support services will be accessible by phone, email, or online.
“We will continue online until we can reopen the campuses,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin.
Following is contact information for important PJC student services. These will continue to be manned while the physical locations are closed.
Admissions / Registrar (applying for admission to PJC / transcripts): 903-782-0425 or pjcadmissions@parisjc.edu
Advising / Counseling (signing up for classes): 903-782-0426 or counseling@parisjc.edu
Financial Aid: 903-782-0429
Business Office: 903-782-0232
IT Help Desk (for assistance with MyPJC and Blackboard): 903-782-0496 or helpdesk@parisjc.edu
PJC Bookstore: online at http://www.bkstr.com/parisjcstore
PJC – Greenville Center: 903-454-9333
PJC – Sulphur Springs Center: 903-885-1232

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     