Upshur County Convicted Sex Offender Indicted On Child Sexual Exploitation Violations

A 38-year-old Ore City, Texas man has been indicted for child exploitation charges in the Eastern District of Texas.

Jeremy O’Kieth Kyle, also known as Corey Webster, and Rick, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Apr. 3, 2019, charging him with coercion and enticement, sexual exploitation of children, traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual contact, and penalties for registered sex offenders.

According to the indictment, on various dates in 2016 and 2018, Kyle, a convicted sex offender, is alleged to have committed numerous offenses against minor female victims. If convicted of all counts, Kyle will receive life in federal prison.

Anyone who had contact with Jeremy O’Kieth Kyle or Corey Webster is urged to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 1-800-804-3547. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will take the necessary steps to protect the individuals’ identities and confidential information.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.<http://www.projectsafechildhood.gov.>

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety – Criminal Investigations Division, the Tyler Police Department, the Longview Police Department, the Ore City Police Department, the Hughes Springs Police Department, the Daingerfield Police Department, and the Red Oak Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld is prosecuting the case.

It is important to note that an indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.