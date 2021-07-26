" />Vaccine Clinics On Fridays At Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now

Vaccine Clinics On Fridays At Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs

Dave Kirkpatrick 15 hours ago

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital: Sulphur Springs will host a COVID Vaccine Clinic every Friday morning from 9:00 am until 11:00 am through August 27. The available vaccines include Moderna (Two-doses, ages 18 and older), Pfizer (Two-doses, ages 12 and older), and Johnson & Johnson (One-dose, ages 18 and older). Appointments are not required.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     