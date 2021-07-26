Vaccine Clinics On Fridays At Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital: Sulphur Springs will host a COVID Vaccine Clinic every Friday morning from 9:00 am until 11:00 am through August 27. The available vaccines include Moderna (Two-doses, ages 18 and older), Pfizer (Two-doses, ages 12 and older), and Johnson & Johnson (One-dose, ages 18 and older). Appointments are not required.
