The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center at 115 Bonham St. in Paris invites people to bring artifacts, fossils, rocks, and minerals for experts to identify on Saturday from noon to 5:00 pm. The free event celebrates National Archeology Month. Visitors can also learn how they made arrowheads. The event also features a children’s matrix workshop to search for fossils and shark teeth, a dream catcher station, a junior paleontology workbook, and a coloring book.