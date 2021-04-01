Van Zandt County Fatal

On March 30, 2021 at 6:00 PM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on FM-17, inside the city limit of Canton in Van Zandt County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2018 Nissan Altima was stop at a stop sign on IH-20 north service road at the intersection of FM-17. The driver failed to yield the right of way, pulling into the intersection and was struck by a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 traveling that was northbound on FM-17.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Tzu Lo Chen, 27, of Dallas. Ms. Chen was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis – Tyler in critical condition.

A passenger in her vehicle, Chih Hao Tseng, 27, of Dallas was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis – Canton where he was later pronounced by Judge Plaster and was taken to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Gerald Wayne Bass, 57, of Grand Saline. Bass was treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.