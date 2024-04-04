Van Zandt County Issues Disaster Declaration For Eclipse Weekend

Van Zandt County Judge Andy Reese has issued a disaster declaration before the total solar eclipse coming up on April 8. The declaration goes into effect Friday April 5 because county officials expect a large influx of people, overcrowded roads and parking lots, possible fuel and food shortages and possible limited cell phone service. Judge Reese also submitted a letter to Gov. Abbott’s office, asking for a state-issued declaration of disaster as well.
Related Articles
Diana Man Guilty Of Murdering Friend
1 min ago
National Crime Victim’s Rights Week in Lamar County
11 hours ago
Paris Poice Report For Wednesday, April 3
20 hours ago
Alliance Bank Closures For Eclipse Weekend
24 hours ago