Van Zandt County Issues Disaster Declaration For Eclipse Weekend

Van Zandt County Courthouse

Van Zandt County Judge Andy Reese has issued a disaster declaration before the total solar eclipse coming up on April 8. The declaration goes into effect Friday April 5 because county officials expect a large influx of people, overcrowded roads and parking lots, possible fuel and food shortages and possible limited cell phone service. Judge  Reese also submitted a letter to Gov. Abbott’s office, asking for a state-issued declaration of disaster as well.

