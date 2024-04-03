Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Spectrum Announces Expansion Into Northeast Texas

(R-L) Regional VP, Field Operations Mike Matson, VP Construction Abe Robinson, Tx Represenative Cole Hefner, Tx Senator Bryan Hughes, Associate VP Eforcement Affairs Ed Serna, Titus County Judge Kent Cooper

Mt Pleasant is getting roughly 20 new jobs, and the rural areas of Camp, Franklin, Hopkins, Morris, Red River, Titus, Red River, and Wood are receiving the world at their fingertips. Spectrum employs nearly 15,500 in Texas who serve customers, with Charter Communications providing service under the Spectrum brand. They bring high-speed broadband, video, mobile, and voice services. On Wednesday, they announced their expansion progress and Northeast Texas partnerships at Priefert’s Sales Hanger in Mt Pleasant. City, county, and state officials, including Senator Bryan Hughes and State Rep. Cole Hefner, attended and spoke about the company’s advantages to the rural area.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved