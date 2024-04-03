Spectrum Announces Expansion Into Northeast Texas

(R-L) Regional VP, Field Operations Mike Matson, VP Construction Abe Robinson, Tx Represenative Cole Hefner, Tx Senator Bryan Hughes, Associate VP Eforcement Affairs Ed Serna, Titus County Judge Kent Cooper

Mt Pleasant is getting roughly 20 new jobs, and the rural areas of Camp, Franklin, Hopkins, Morris, Red River, Titus, Red River, and Wood are receiving the world at their fingertips. Spectrum employs nearly 15,500 in Texas who serve customers, with Charter Communications providing service under the Spectrum brand. They bring high-speed broadband, video, mobile, and voice services. On Wednesday, they announced their expansion progress and Northeast Texas partnerships at Priefert’s Sales Hanger in Mt Pleasant. City, county, and state officials, including Senator Bryan Hughes and State Rep. Cole Hefner, attended and spoke about the company’s advantages to the rural area.