Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
For June 21-27, 2020
Bowie County
SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
SH 93– Between Meadow Lane and Kennedy Lane, installing sidewalks.
Cass County
SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
Harrison County
US 59 – From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.
SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Loop 390 – From US 59 to SH 43 North, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through-traffic, a detour route is signed.
FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, installing safety end treatments on culverts
Marion County
US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.
Morris County
SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Panola County
SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.
US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Titus County
SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.
Upshur County
US 271—From Camp County Line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.