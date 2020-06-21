" /> Weekly Roadwork Report – EastTexasRadio.com
Weekly Roadwork Report

6 hours ago

TxDOT Atlanta District

For June 21-27, 2020

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 93– Between Meadow Lane and Kennedy Lane, installing sidewalks.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

US 59 – From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Loop 390 – From US 59 to SH 43 North, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through-traffic, a detour route is signed.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, installing safety end treatments on culverts

Marion County

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 271—From Camp County Line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.

