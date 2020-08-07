Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Aug. 9-15, 2020

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to improve guardrails and apply safety end treatments to a fixed object on a portion of State Highway 19 in Hopkins County would begin Aug. 12. Contractor Highway 19 Construction will conduct this work at various locations and SH 19 and was granted 137 working days, weather permitting, for this project valued at more than 2.7 million. The target completion date is early spring 2021, officials said.

Crews will be working from State Highway 154 to .077 miles southwest of SH 154, from the Delta-Hopkins County line to SH 154, and from FM 1537 to State Loop 301 around Sulphur Springs, Texas. Motorists who frequently travel in this area need to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties during starting Aug. 10, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82 (Loop 286) at North Collegiate Drive, Lamar County. Watch for workers as crews perform signal upgrade work. An all-way stop will be in place during various phases of this work.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement and place new hot mix.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Traffic is shifted to the south side of the existing roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews perform pavement widening work on the north side.

FM 195, Red River County: from FM 410 North to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence and complete cross culvert extensions at two locations.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line, watch for temporary traffic signals at bridge locations while crews upgrade bridge rail from Clarksville to Bogata.

Loop 286 Concrete Repair, Lamar County: from US 82 West to Dawn Drive. Watch for lane closures while crews will be performing concrete pavement repair.

Watch for workers while crews perform seal coat operations on various roadways: Lamar County: FM 1510, FM 38, FM 79, & FM 195; Delta County: FM 64; Red River County: FM 195.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

IH 30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Aug. 9-15, 2020

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas State Line, widening highway. Setting up warning signs and barricades this week.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, crews are replacing bridges.

SH 93 – Between Meadow Lane and Kennedy Lane, installing sidewalks.

Camp County

FM 1521 – From FM 1520 to SH 11, seal coating highway.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, crews are replacing bridges.

Harrison County

US 59 – From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Loop 390 – From US 59 to SH 43 North, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through-traffic, a detour route is signed.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line crews are installing safety end treatments on culverts.

FM 2208 – From Marion County Line to FM 450, seal coating highway

SH 43 – From I-20 to Panola County Line, seal coating highway

FM 2625 – From SH 43 to US 59, seal coating highway

FM 31 – From FM 2625 to FM 451, seal coating highway

Marion County

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 43 – From Harrison County Line to FM 959, seal coating highway

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 271—From Camp County Line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.

FM 1845 – From FM 726 to Gregg County Line, seal coating highway