Whitehouse Man Killed In Crash

Saturday morning at 10:36, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on CR-285. It was approximately three miles east of Tyler in Smith County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Ford F-250, Eric Golembeck, 43, of Tyler, was traveling east on CR-285 towing a utility trailer. At that same time, the driver of a Ford F-150, Shane Simmons, 56, of Whitehouse, was traveling west on the same roadway. The towed trailer began to sway and went into the westbound lane where it collided with the westbound Ford. Simmons was pronounced at the scene of the crash by Judge James Meredith and taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. Dolores Weiss, 65, of Tyler, was identified as the passenger in Simmons vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.