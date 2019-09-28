Paris High School Announces 11 students Earned AP Scholar Awards

Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce 11 students, including eight from the 2019 graduating class, have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student performance on AP Exams.

Two students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are Ansley Downs (2019 graduate) and Carol Starnes (‘19).

Nine students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are Evan De la Garza, Alyssa Gilmore (‘19), Emma Napier (‘19), Harmon Ragsdale (‘19), Jeremy Seals (‘19), Keller Stripland, Rhea Tabora (‘19), Miracle Valenzuela (‘19), and Sydney Walter.

Miracle Valenzuela was recognized by the College Board for the second time. She received the AP Scholar Award a year ago.

The College Board’s AP program offers students the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while in high school and to receive college credit or advanced placement for successful performance on the AP exams. Paris High School currently offers seven AP courses ­– AP Chemistry, AP Calculus, AP English Language & Composition, AP English Literature & Composition, AP Spanish, AP U.S. Government, and AP U.S. History.