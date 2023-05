Francisco Oropeza San Jacinto County SheriffLess than 24 hours after accusing Francisco Oropeza, 38, of fatally shooting five of his neighbors in Cleveland, authorities arrested him and announced that they also arrested his wife. Investigators say Divimara Lamar Nava, 53, told officers she didn’t know where Oropeza was. Still, police believe she hid him in the Cut and Shoot home near Conroe, where they found him hiding under dirty laundry.