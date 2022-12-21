ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Wind Chill Watch

THE WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.

* WHAT – Dangerously cold wind chills are possible. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

* WHERE – All of North and Central Texas.

* WHEN – From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS – The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if you don’t take precautions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS – Wind chills will fall into the single
digits across North Texas Thursday morning, and Central Texas
Thursday afternoon. Wind chills below zero are expected Thursday
evening through Friday morning.

