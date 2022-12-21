THE WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.
* WHAT – Dangerously cold wind chills are possible. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.
* WHERE – All of North and Central Texas.
* WHEN – From Thursday morning through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS – The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if you don’t take precautions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS – Wind chills will fall into the single
digits across North Texas Thursday morning, and Central Texas
Thursday afternoon. Wind chills below zero are expected Thursday
evening through Friday morning.