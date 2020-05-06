Woman Cuts Hole In Mask Because It ‘Makes It Easier To Breathe’

Some people apparently don’t understand how masks work. A grocery store worker recently caught video of a woman who came into his store to pay for gas wearing a mask with a hole cut out over the nose and mouth area. Joe Samaan was working at S J Food Market in Lexington, Kentucky when the incident occurred. Footage shows the woman approaching the counter and asking for gas.

Joe completes the transaction before asking, “Where did you get that mask from?” and she replies, “Well since we have to wear them and it makes it hard to breathe, this makes it a lot easier to breathe.” Joe says, “Cutting it?” as the woman nods in agreement. Joe then deadpans, “Yeah sure I’ll do that too, thanks for the advice,” as the woman leaves the store. The video has been viewed over four million times, with many leaving comments about the woman’s ignorance.