ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Woman Sentenced In Fort Hood Soldier’s Murder

Cecily Aguilar

The woman who helped dispose of the body of Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Monday. Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. She had helped her then-boyfriend, 20-year-old Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, dismember and dispose of Guillén’s body in the woods after he’d bludgeoned her to death. Robinson committed suicide before they could arrest him.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     