Woman Sentenced In Fort Hood Soldier’s Murder

The woman who helped dispose of the body of Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Monday. Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. She had helped her then-boyfriend, 20-year-old Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, dismember and dispose of Guillén’s body in the woods after he’d bludgeoned her to death. Robinson committed suicide before they could arrest him.