Woodvill Officer Shot

A Woodville officer was shot and is fighting for his life. The Texas Municipal Police Association is on the scene assisting family members. Authorities say officer Troy Costello was shot in the face during a traffic stop. Texas Rangers are investigating and have identified the officer as Troy Costello. A suspect, 41-year-old Reginal Owens of Hemphill was later located by Tyler County deputies. HE was reportedly noncompliant and hostile towards the officers and made an aggressive movement toward the handgun that was in his waistband. He was then fatally shot by multiple officers.