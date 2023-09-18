Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022

Woodvill Officer Shot

 

A Woodville officer was shot and is fighting for his life.  The Texas Municipal Police Association is on the scene assisting family members.  Authorities say officer Troy Costello was shot in the face during a traffic stop. Texas Rangers are investigating and have identified the officer as Troy Costello.  A suspect, 41-year-old Reginal Owens of Hemphill was later located by Tyler County deputies. HE was reportedly noncompliant and hostile towards the officers and made an aggressive movement toward the handgun that was in his waistband. He was then  fatally shot by multiple officers.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     