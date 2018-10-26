World Championship Hopkins County Stew Cook-Off

The 49th Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest will be held at Buford Park on Saturday, October 27th. Stew service will begin at 10:45 a.m., and quart sales begin at 11:30 a.m. Stew tickets are already on sale at all local banks and at the Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are All-You-Can-Eat Stew for $6.00 each. T-shirts will also be available for $10 each. The Chamber is excited to announce that Brown & Gray will be participating in this year’s Stew Contest, with an acoustic music set from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. on the main Stew stage. Brown & Gray is a brand-new country duo composed of Kaci Brown, a Sulphur Springs native, and Sam Gray of the United Kingdom. The weather is forecasted to be beautiful, and we can’t wait to see you there! It finally time to Do The Stew!!!