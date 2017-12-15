Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 15)

Johnny Smallwood

Thursday evening, just after 6:00, Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W Kaufman and arrested Johnny Smallwood, 54, for intoxication. Due to previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, officer enhanced Smallwood’s charge to a felony offense.

A victim complaint to the Police Department that possibly a known person abused their debit card. The suspect had made numerous transactions between October 3 and December 1. The investigation is ongoing.

Friday morning just after 4:30 officers responded to the 300 block of NE 20th in regards to a hit-and-run accident. An unknown suspect, driving a white four-door passenger car, struck the complainant as he was walking in the 300 block of NE 20th. The suspect’s vehicle did not stop. The complainant alleged that they hit him in the left thigh and paramedics transported to the local hospital.

Paris Police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Dec 15).