Ribbon-Cutting For Sulphur Springs’ Senior Citizen Center

The City of Sulphur Springs is excited to announce a Ribbon-Cutting event for its new Senior Citizen Center. The event will occur on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 11:00 am at 301 Oak Avenue, Sulphur Springs.

This much-anticipated project, a testament to our community’s resilience and commitment, was federally funded by a Community Development Block Grant-CARES grant through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), along with a local funding match through the City of Sulphur Springs.

The Senior Center, a beacon of support and community, will provide a large gathering place to serve as a Meal A Day distribution center and offer many resources and programs for the area’s senior citizen population.

City Council Members, the City Manager, Marc Maxwell, and Dawna Pryor, head of the Senior Citizen Center, are expected to attend. Also in attendance will be representatives from TDHCA, Hawk Builders Inc., the prime contractor on the project, REES architecture firm, which managed the project design, and KSBR LLC, which assisted in managing grant funds from TDHCA.

For more information, please get in touch with the City at 903-885-7541.