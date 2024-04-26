ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Ribbon-Cutting For Sulphur Springs’ Senior Citizen Center

The City of Sulphur Springs is excited to announce a Ribbon-Cutting event for its new Senior Citizen Center. The event will occur on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 11:00 am at 301 Oak Avenue, Sulphur Springs.

 This much-anticipated project, a testament to our community’s resilience and commitment, was federally funded by a Community Development Block Grant-CARES grant through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), along with a local funding match through the City of Sulphur Springs.

The Senior Center, a beacon of support and community, will provide a large gathering place to serve as a Meal A Day distribution center and offer many resources and programs for the area’s senior citizen population.

City Council Members, the City Manager, Marc Maxwell, and Dawna Pryor, head of the Senior Citizen Center, are expected to attend. Also in attendance will be representatives from TDHCA, Hawk Builders Inc., the prime contractor on the project, REES architecture firm, which managed the project design, and KSBR LLC, which assisted in managing grant funds from TDHCA.

For more information, please get in touch with the City at 903-885-7541. 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved