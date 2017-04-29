Child Car Seat Check

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced a free ‘Child Car Seat Safety Checkup’ from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Tuesday (May 9) at Home Depot in Paris. The safety clinic is a joint effort of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Texas Health and Human Services, Texas Department of State Health Services and TxDOT’s Traffic Safety Section.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, parents do not correctly install three out of four child car seats. The common child safety seat errors include: installing the seat too loosely; putting the harness straps through the wrong slots; leaving harness straps too loose; positioning the chest clip incorrectly; and using the wrong seat belt path.

“Parents can come by with their vehicle, child and car seat, and we will help them make sure they are installed correctly,” said Monica Freeman, TxDOT traffic funding specialist based in Paris. “We also need to know your child’s weight and height, so please bring that info with you.”

Drivers should refer to their specific car seat manufacturer’s manual for instructions on how to install a safety seat. The vehicle owner’s manual also includes information on the proper placement of car seats and use of the seat belt or LATCH system.

For more information on this event, contact Laura Graves at (903) 737-2443.