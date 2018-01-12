Child Predator Convicted, Sentenced In Hopkins County

41 year old Bradley Curtis Kougher was convicted by a Hopkins County jury Thursday of 2nd Degree Indecency with a Child by Contact and 1st Degree Sexual Performance by a Child. The punishment phase of the trial began right after the verdict was reached. The jury later Thursday night sentenced Kougher to life in prison plus 20 years in prison. The sentences will be served consecutively. The case was prosecuted by Hopkins County DA Will Ramsay. Kougher was represented by Sulphur Springs Attorney Heath Hyde