An inmate at the State Prison in Palestine was hospitalized Monday morning after he was attacked by another inmate. The 35-year-old victim was being escorted from the shower when another inmate threw a two-foot-long paper spear from his cell and hit the victim in the shoulder. The inmate was taken to the infirmary and then transported to ETMC. Doctors had to perform surgery to remove the tip of the spear. He is listed in stable condition following the Monday morning incident.