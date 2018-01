Chelsey Rae Penney

Gregg County Jail

An East Texas woman has been arrested by Longview Police for allegedly assisting in trafficking a young girl for sex at Tyler, Longview, and Dallas hotels. Chelsey Rae Penney, 22, of Longview, was charged on Dallas County warrants with compelling prostitution of a person under age 18, engaging in the organized criminal activity, and trafficking of a person or persons.