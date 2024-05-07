TPWD Seeking Public Input on Chronic Wasting Disease Carcass Disposal Regulations

The TPWD is proposing new guidelines for deer with chronic wasting disease, that damages portions of the brain and causes progressive loss of body condition, behavioral changes and excessive salivation that can lead to death.

TPWD is only seeking a statewide carcass disposal for carcass parts from native deer, including white-tailed deer and mule deer, harvested in Texas that are transported from the property of harvest.

CARCASS DISPOSAL

The department has determined that a statewide carcass disposal rule could decrease the spread of CWD. The disposal rule would clearly outline easily accessible and acceptable disposal options for potentially infectious tissues.

TPWD said acceptable disposal options would include:

“Directly or indirectly disposing of the remains at a landfill permitted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to receive such wastes,

Burying the carcass at a depth of no less than three feet below the natural surface of the ground and covered with at least three feet of earthen material, or

Returned to the property where the animal was harvested.

TPWD is also proposing to allow hunters to debone a carcass at the site of harvest provided proof of sex and tags are maintained until the hunter reaches the final destination. Meat from each deboned carcass must remain in whole muscle groups and maintained in a separate bag, package or container until reaching the final destination.”

CONTAINMENT ZONES

The proposed guideline on containment zones (cz), which refers to areas where CWD has been detected and confirmed, would expand to areas in the panhandle.

Hunters are told they must comply with the carcass movement restrictions including “quartering a hunter-harvested animal and leaving the most infectious parts of the animal (i.e., brain and spinal cord) within the zone.”

The guideline would also replace mandatory check station requirements with voluntary testing measures to begin Sept. 1

CZ 1- Hudspeth and Culberson counties

CZ 2- Deaf Smith, Oldham and Hartley counties

CZ 3- Medina and Uvalde counties

CZ 4- Val Verde County

CZ 5- Lubbock County

CZ 6- Kimble County

The proposed guidelines would replace mandatory check station requirements in surveillance zones (sz), or places where CWD has not yet been detected but is at risk for exposure, with voluntary testing measures in:

SZ 1- Culberson and Hudspeth counties

SZ 3 – Medina and Uvalde counties

SZ 4 – Val Verde County

SZ 5- Kimble County

SZ 6 – Garza, Lynn, Lubbock and Crosby counties

For the full list of guideline proposals people can visit the TPWD website.

People can provide comments for or against these proposals online, email TPWD Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Hunter Reed at jhunter.reed@tpwd.texas.gov or in person during the TPWD Commission meeting on May 23 at 9 p.m. at the Austin headquarters.