Earlier Friday morning there was a one-vehicle fatal crash on SH-42, just north of CR-4152 in Rusk County. The driver of a Saturn passenger car was traveling south on SH-42 when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a tree, and the vehicle caught fire. Judge Wolverton pronounced the driver dead at the scene. Crawford Crim Funeral Home of Henderson has his body. Officials will release Identification pending notification of next of kin.