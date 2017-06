Hopkins County deputies arrested a Sulphur Springs man after responding to a disturbance on FM 71. Bryan Keith Ramsey, 26, allegedly struck the victim with the butt of a firearm and threatened witnesses. He’s charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was released from jail after posting $25,000 bond. A friend of Ramsay’s reportedly took the weapon used in the attack and left before deputies arrived at the scene.