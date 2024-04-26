American Veterans Traveling Tribute Comes to Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home

BONHAM— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D. reminds Texans and Veterans that The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT) Traveling Vietnam Wall and Cost of Freedom Tribute will be on display for the public at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home from Wednesday, May 1 to Thursday, May 2, 2024. As Chairwoman of the VLB, the duty to preserve the memory of the courageous men and women who have laid down their lives in service to our nation is of utmost importance,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “The VLB is honored to offer Texans and Veterans the chance to pay reverence to our fallen heroes through The American Veterans Traveling Tribute at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham. I encourage the Bonham community and beyond to seize this opportunity to support our Veterans and honor their legacies.”