American Veterans Traveling Tribute Comes to Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home

The Tribute Wall displayed at the Clyde W. Cosper TSVH will be the larger version of the traveling Tribute Wall at 360 feet long. It includes the Traveling Vietnam Wall and tributes to other conflicts and attacks. This incredible Tribute Wall has traveled across the country to promote the remembrance of all those who have served our country.
The Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., is known as “The Wall That Heals.” However, not everyone can travel to experience the mighty black granite walls inscribed with the names of the men and women who gave their lives or remain missing. In 2005, retired Lieutenant Colonel Don Allen, a U.S. Army and Vietnam Veteran, founded The American Veterans Traveling Tribute to bring “The Wall That Heals” to his fellow Veterans.
American Veterans Traveling Tribute at the Clyde W. Cosper TSVH:
Opens: Wednesday, May 1 at 5 pm
Closes: Thursday, May 2 at 4 pm
