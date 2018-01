A Lamar County man was jailed in connection with a stabbing incident that sent two people to the hospital. 47 year old Toby Jack Tidwell fled the scene, but was arrested the next day on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victims were transported to PRMC for treatments of stab wounds, cuts, and abrasions from the assault, but were later released. Bail for Tidwell, who was also charged with Criminal Non-Support was set at $60,000.