MPISD Basketball

The Mount Pleasant Junior High Lady Tiger Basketball Teams traveled to Hallsville last night to take on the Lady Bobcats. It was the first game for the Lady Tiger B-Teams, they struggled a bit to find their rhythm. Both teams played hard, but neither was able to come away with a victory.

The 8th Grade Lady Tigers started strong and played excellent defense in the first half. Their shot selection was good as they were able to get open looks but, unfortunately, could not get the shots to fall. The second half was much the same as the Lady Tigers fell short on the night. Scorers on the evening were Trinitee Brannon, CiCi Keeton, and Hadleigh Mays.

The 7th Grade Lady Tigers came out hot behind their full-court pressure, forcing the Lady Cats to call two timeouts within the first two minutes of the game. It was a very physical game with lots of contacts at the rim as the referees allowed the girls to play. Behind another night of excellent defense which turned into offense, the Lady Tigers were able to come away victorious 29-11, extending their district and overall record to 2-0. Scorers on the night were Morgan Brooks, Char’Kenen Ellis, Paris Beard, Kendall Walker, and Jordyn Hargrave.

The Lady Tigers will enjoy their Thanksgiving Break and resume play on Thursday, November 30, as they take on the Marshall Lady Mavs.

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator