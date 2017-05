Authorities have welfare concerns for a missing elderly Northeast Texas man. 74 year old Harry Parker of Texarkana was last seen Sunday morning leaving his residence and has not been heard from since. HE is believed to be driving a maroon 2000 Chevrolet pick up with Texas tags DRV-6007 and a yellow bumper sticker that reads “I love camping at Albert Pike”. Parker does not have any known medical or cognitive issues that could explain his absence.