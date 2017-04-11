cypress basin hospice
North Lamar’s Robinson Heads to Nationals

6 hours ago News, Paris News

 

Placing at the State SkillsUSA Competition from North Lamar beginning left are Zachary Pettis, second in Outdoor Power Equipment Technology, Sammy Robinson, first in Outdoor Power Equipment Technology advancing to nationals, and Alfred Berg, third in Automotive Service Technician.

North Lamar High School senior Sammy Robinson will represent the state of Texas at the National SkillsUSA Competition that will held in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.  Robinson place first in Outdoor Power Equipment Technology at the State SkillsUSA Competition in Corpus Christ on April 6-8.

Others who competed at state and placed were Senior Zachary Pettis, who placed second in Outdoor Power Equipment Technology, and Alfred Berg, who placed third in Automotive Service Technician.  Billy Copeland is the sponsor for Robinson and Pettis, and Jared Reaves is the sponsor for Berg.

