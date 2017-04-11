North Lamar’s Robinson Heads to Nationals

North Lamar High School senior Sammy Robinson will represent the state of Texas at the National SkillsUSA Competition that will held in Louisville, Kentucky, in June. Robinson place first in Outdoor Power Equipment Technology at the State SkillsUSA Competition in Corpus Christ on April 6-8.

Others who competed at state and placed were Senior Zachary Pettis, who placed second in Outdoor Power Equipment Technology, and Alfred Berg, who placed third in Automotive Service Technician. Billy Copeland is the sponsor for Robinson and Pettis, and Jared Reaves is the sponsor for Berg.