Northeast Texas Couple Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

Two people were arrested on felony drug charges after Hopkins County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Alabama and Jennings. The deputy reportedly saw items thrown from the vehicle which later were found to be a glass pipe and just under 7 grams of methamphetamine. 37 year old Tyler Anthony Douglas of Mt. Pleasant and 37 year old La Tosha Monto Childress of Sulphur Springs were arrested for possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.