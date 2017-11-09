Hess-Header Banner
Northeast Texas Couple Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

2 hours ago Mount Pleasant News, Sulphur Springs News

 

 

Tyler Douglas
Hopkins County Jail
LaTosha Childress
Hopkins County Jail

Two people were arrested on felony drug charges after Hopkins County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of  Alabama and Jennings. The deputy reportedly saw items thrown from the vehicle which later were found to be a glass pipe and just under 7 grams of methamphetamine.  37 year old Tyler Anthony Douglas of Mt. Pleasant and 37 year old La Tosha Monto Childress of Sulphur Springs were arrested for possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

