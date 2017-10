The Paris Antique Fair and Paris Wine Festival starts this weekend at the Gibraltar Hotel in downtown Paris. The event will feature vendors from throughout the region and tastings offered by eight area wineries. Hours will be 10:00 am until 8:00 pm on Friday and 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Saturday. There will be a Party on the Plaza in the hotel with food and entertainment on Friday night from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.