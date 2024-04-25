North Lamar Announces Kenny Sanders Ag Barn Dedication Event

North Lamar ISD would like to invite the community to participate in commemorating the legacy of educator Kenny Sanders by naming the agricultural barn in his honor. With 50+ years of service, Kenny has stood as a pillar within the NLISD community, impacting lives through his commitment to science and agricultural education. We invite you to join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and wishing him well as he embarks on his next chapter at Stone Middle School. Your stories and memories with Mr. Sanders are invaluable to us; please share them with us by emailing mallen@northlamar.net as we honor his profound impact together.