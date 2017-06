PHS Blazettes officers win awards at Drill Team Camp

The Paris High School Blazettes officers spent several days recently in an intense training clinic in Rockwall, Texas.

Captain Yessica Rameriz received the Outstanding Performer award.

The officer trio team of Yessica Rameriz, Roneshia Davis, and Keller Stripland earned Diamond Super Sweepstakes for having received a superior rating on three routines.