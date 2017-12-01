Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 1)

Jason Croom

Thursday morning around 1:00 Paris Police worked a traffic accident in the 400 block of Pine Bluff and ended up arresting Jason Croom, 40. Croom had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Around 9:30 Thursday morning, officers worked a theft in the 300 block of NE 25th. An unknown suspect had taken a .9mm handgun from that location.

The Police Department received an allegation of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. That investigation is ongoing.

Police worked a robbery around 3:30 Friday morning in the 3200 block of Hubbard. Two known suspects approached the complainant and demanded his wallet as one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the complainant. After a brief struggle, the suspects took the victim’s wallet and fled the scene.

Around 4:30 Friday morning officers worked another robbery in the 2800 block of NE Loop 286. An unknown suspect entered the business and demanded money at gunpoint. The suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Police are not sure that it is the same suspects in both robberies.

Paris Police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested two people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Dec 1).