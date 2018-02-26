Paris Police Report For Monday (Feb 26)

Jermaine Davis

Saturday around 2:00 pm, Paris Police executed a search warrant in the 500-block of SW 42nd and arrested Jermaine Davis, 33. Officers found Davis in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun and approximately 15 pounds of marijuana. Officers placed Davis under arrest for possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds, theft of a firearm, and since Davis is a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a gun.

Darrion Biggers

Saturday evening after 9:00 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1300-block of Fitzhugh and arrested Darrion Biggers, 26. Biggers ran, and officers observed him throwing methamphetamine. They apprehended Biggers in the 1200-block of NE 8th and charged him with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charge.

Sunday afternoon Paris Police responded to the 1200-block of Bonham in regards to an identity theft complaint. An unknown suspect had opened a credit account using a woman’s identifying information. The investigation is ongoing.

Saturday afternoon officer spoke with a complainant by telephone who advised that a possible known suspect had forged a check on their bank account. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 231 calls for service and arrested 13 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Feb 26).