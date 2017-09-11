Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 11)

Lynette Mancuso | David Somoza

Friday, just after noon, Paris Police arrested Lynette Mancuso, 54, on an outstanding parole violation warrant. Friday night, a victim told officers that David Somoza, 54, had put a knife to his throat and threatened to kill him. The complainant managed to get away and flee to a neighbor’s house. Allegedly Somoza threatened the neighbor. Officers arrested Somoza for aggravated assault and obstruction or retaliation.

Vernell Williams

Saturday afternoon Paris Police worked a disturbance in the 2900 block of Clarksville. Reportedly Vernell Williams, 21, shoved and injured the wrist of the complainant. Officers arrested Williams for aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges. Paris Police worked a burglary in the 1200 block of SE 15th. A possible known suspect took multiple items from the property at that location. The items included tools and clothing.

Paris Police responded to 252 calls for service and arrested 12 people over the three-day weekend ending at 6:00 am Monday (Sep 11).