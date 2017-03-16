Paris Police Report for Thursday March 16th

Officers observed 3 people arguing in the street in the 1000 block of NE 8th Street around 2:05 PM. During the investigation, one individual ran. The department’s canine Cupa was used to track the suspect to a building in the 1000 block of 71/2 NE, where detective Derek Belcher found the suspect. Dequarron Hall, 22 of Paris, was arrested on charges of evading arrest and felony possession of a controlled substance.

At 631 PM, officers were called to the scene of a one vehicle / utility pole crash in the 200 block of Lamar. The driver of the car, Ernest Jones, 27 of Paris was arrested for suspicion of DWI and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Jones was not injured in the crash.

A traffic stop in the 500 block of N. Main resulted in the arrests of two people on a variety of on view charges and warrants.

Around 10:22 PM, a vehicle was stopped due to a headlight being out. Keonta Morris, 21 was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and 5 outstanding warrants. Shannon Thompson, 19 of Lamar County was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.

Paris police officers arrested 11 people while responding to responded to 114 calls for service.