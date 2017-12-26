Reno Police Arrest Detroit Man On Multiple Charges

Statement by Reno Police Chief Matt Birch



Police made contact with the driver and upon a check of his driver’s license, found it to be suspended and placed the man under arrest. During the arrest, the man became combative and struggled with officers during his arrest and search, and while detained in the backseat, he began hitting his head repeatedly on the rear windows and rear prisoner compartment. With assistance from Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers, the man was eventually restrained enough where he could be transported to Lamar County Jail. There the man again fought police and detention officers at the jail while being booked in and processed.

After being processed the man was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center where he was medically evaluated and cleared and taken back to Lamar County Jail. After being cleared by the hospital the man again fought police and detention officers before again being transported and jailed at Lamar County Jail.

The man was identified as James Dustin Foster, 26 years old of Detroit, Texas. He was charged with Driving while License Invalid with previous convictions, a Class B Misdemeanor; Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Possession of Controlled Substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces, a Class B Misdemeanor after finding synthetic marijuana (aka: K2) in Fosters car during a search by Lamar County Deputies.