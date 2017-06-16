Reward Offered for Most Wanted Fugitive from Irving

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Jorge Luis Guardado, 25, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and they are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 leading to his capture. Guardado, affiliated with the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, is wanted for aggravated assault and probation violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Guardado has been wanted since August 2014 and has ties to Irving, Texas (his last known address). In April 2016, Guardado allegedly struck a man with a metal pole, causing serious bodily injury to the victim.

Guardado is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his wrists, and may be using the alias of “Jorge Sanchez.” For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at http://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/fugitiveDetails.aspx?id=367.

Texas Crime Stoppers, funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $35,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters DPS – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and the DPS provides tipsters with a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.