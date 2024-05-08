Tornado Watch Issued Until 10PM Tonight

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for North and Central Texas. .DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight. There is a chance of storms this afternoon and evening mainly along and east of I-35. Some storms may severe with large to very hail and damaging winds. A tornado or two may also occur. A few storm may also develop across western Central Texas this afternoon and early evening. Some may become severe with large hail and damaging wind threat. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. There is a chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, primarily along and south of the I-20 corridor. Some storms may be severe with large to very large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a tornado or two. Locally heavy rain and may also cause flooding in some areas. Storm chances will return on Sunday and continue through Tuesday.