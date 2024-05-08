MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Electrical student earns OSHA 30 certification

Mount Pleasant High School Electrical Technology senior Osmar Galindo recently completed his OSHA 30 certification, a significant achievement for many adults. Galindo took the 30-hour course on his own in the summer. Offered by the U.S. Department of Labor, the OSHA 30-hour card demonstrates to employers that an applicant has received safety training needed in the workplace and understands their rights as workers, including employer responsibilities, giving them a competitive edge in the job market. The course covers more than 90 topics and is divided into segments, with exams at the end of each segment. A participant can attempt each exam three times, but if they do not pass it on the third try, they must start the entire program from the beginning, a situation Galindo faced. Galindo ultimately made it through each segment and passed the final exam with an 89 to earn his OSHA 30 certification.

“Osmar took the initiative to work through the 30-hour course on his own this past summer,” said MPHS Electrical Technology instructor Tim Davis. Not many students would take time from their summer break to complete this course independently.”

Galindo’s future plans are ambitious and promising. He plans to attend Texas State Technical College in Marshall after graduation.His goal is to become a Master Electrician and eventually own his own electrical company.