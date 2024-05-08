ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
City of Mount Pleasant Dedicates the Helen Thompson Mount Pleasant Public Library Giving Tree

 

The City of Mount Pleasant honored retired Library Director Helen Thompson for her 12 years of service by naming the new Mount Pleasant Library Giving Tree in her honor on May 6.

During the ceremony attended by staff, family and members of the Friends of the Library and Library Board, the City unveiled the “Helen Thompson Mount Pleasant Public Library Giving Tree” sculpture in the library.

The beautiful artwork was designed to recognize library donors by engraving their names or names of those they wish to honor or memorialize through their gifts on bronze, silver and gold leaves of the tree based upon contribution levels.

“The library is truly the heartbeat of our community,” said City Manager Ed Thatcher. “I can’t think of a better way to show our gratitude for Helen’s positive, lasting impact in our City and throughout Titus County than continuing her legacy through the Giving Tree fund-raising program.”

Contribution levels for the program are: bronze leaf, $150 or more; silver leaf, $500 or more; gold leaf, $1,000 or more; and gold rocks, $5,000 or more.

For more information about the Giving Tree program, contact the library at 903-575-4180.

 

