Sulphur Springs Driver License Office Set for Renovation

The Texas Department of Public Safety on March 23 (at 5 p.m.) will temporarily close the Sulphur Springs Driver License Office for renovations. The revamped Sulphur Springs office will feature upgrades designed to enhance customer flow and efficiency. The office is expected to reopen to the public in late April.

During the renovation period, DPS is encouraging customers in the area to visit the Greenville Driver License Office (located at 2801 Stuart Street Room 408, Greenville, TX 75401-4345) or the Mount Pleasant Driver License Office (located at 1906 North Jefferson, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455-2335). For more information about these offices, visit

http://www.dps.texas.gov/administration/driver_licensing_control/rolodex/search.asp.

Many Texans are eligible to take advantage of online services for driver license/ID card renewals, duplicates or address changes available at Texas.gov<http://www.texas.gov/>. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639. The eligibility requirements<http://www.txdps.state.tx.us/DriverLicense/dlfork.aspx?action=renew> for phone renewal and online renewal are the same. The fee is the same for online, in-person and telephone renewals. Note: Customers may renew their Driver License/Texas ID card one year early prior to their expiration date and choose a convenient time that fits their schedule.