Texas’ Scorecard

Comptroller’s Office Announces Updated Web-Based Scorecard Comparing Texas With the Other States in Key Areas

(AUSTIN) –– The state of Texas leads the nation in total energy production and new residents, according to an updated 50-State Scorecard unveiled today by the Comptroller’s office.

Texas also ranks high in its growth in employed workers and gross product, according to the web tool. Texas uses data from a variety of sources to score each state in six key categories: population and demographics; business and workforce; economic indicators; tax and debt; and, new this year, quality of life and natural resources.

The Comptroller’s office initially released the 50-State Scorecard in June 2015.

“Texans should be proud of our state’s rankings in this newly updated 50-State Scorecard,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Our abundant natural resources and tremendous economic opportunity are some of the reasons why so many people move to Texas every day. But challenges remain, and this tool allows us to identify not only areas where we are doing well but also areas in which we can improve as a state.”

Visit our online scorecard tool and click on the map for in-depth descriptions, key takeaways and additional data for each ranking.